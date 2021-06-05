THETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $902.51 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $9.49 billion and approximately $902.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00095961 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

