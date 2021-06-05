Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $221,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 275,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.