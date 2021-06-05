Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.34 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

