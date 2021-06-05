Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,091 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock worth $10,626,513. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

