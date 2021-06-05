Tobam Has $5.10 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

