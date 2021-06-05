Tobam Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tobam boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Watsco were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $288.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.32. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

