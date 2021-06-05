Tobam Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tobam reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,548 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

