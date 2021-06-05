Tobam Sells 1,450 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

