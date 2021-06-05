Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE:WOW opened at $17.53 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.