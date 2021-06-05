TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

TPVG stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

