Truist Securiti Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.08 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

