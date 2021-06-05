Truist Securiti Weighs in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.86). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.38 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $794,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

