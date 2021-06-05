Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

