Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $192.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.