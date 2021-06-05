UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $171.23 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $171.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
