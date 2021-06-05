UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $171.23 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $171.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

