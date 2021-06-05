Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,360.71 ($30.84).

ULE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

LON:ULE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,094 ($27.36). The stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,045.20. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

