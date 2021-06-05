Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Simon Pryce Purchases 7 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($27.20) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($190.41).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,045.20. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

