Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $226.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.