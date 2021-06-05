United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner Sells 40,357 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Spinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,761,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

