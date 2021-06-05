Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells $52,252.12 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UNTY opened at $23.78 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.