Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 267,009 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

