Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 267,009 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.