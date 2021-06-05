UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.43

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

