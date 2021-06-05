Uquid Coin One Day Volume Reaches $8.71 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $24.69 or 0.00067843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $246.86 million and $8.71 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

