Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $339.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.06 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 1,174,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,679. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

