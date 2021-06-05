Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

