Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

