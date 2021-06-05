Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.50. 320,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.