Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,376,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,086 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,761,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

