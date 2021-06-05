Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $219.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

