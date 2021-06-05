Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.41. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 8 shares.
VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
