Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.41. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 8 shares.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.