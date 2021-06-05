Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.04. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.26 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

