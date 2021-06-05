Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $21,813,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

