Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,925 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

