Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.