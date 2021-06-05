Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $192.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.74. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

