Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 301.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $817,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

