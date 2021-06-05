ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,276 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

