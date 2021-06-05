Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 1,714 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.