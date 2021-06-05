Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 1,714 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

