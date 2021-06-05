Viberate (VIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $881,455.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Viberate has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $10.06 million and $881,455.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

