Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 48.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,908,173 shares of company stock worth $257,159,409 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

