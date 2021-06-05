Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 629,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -221.55 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

