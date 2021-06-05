Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

