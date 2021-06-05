Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.20.

Vimeo stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

