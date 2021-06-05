Vinco Ventures Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 94,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 12,924 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. Vinco Ventures has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.