Visor.Finance (VISR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $939,229.00

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $939,229.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,533,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.