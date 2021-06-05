VNT Chain (VNT) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 115.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $56,161.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

