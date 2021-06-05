Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 65,239 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,239 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

