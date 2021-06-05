Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,266,000 after buying an additional 383,276 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.