Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT opened at $394.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

