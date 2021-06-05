Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.